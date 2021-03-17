Task team's work on problem needs to copied by other departments

Kudos to minister's vision in tackling women's sexual abuse military

March 8 2021, International Women’s Day, the sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) ministerial task team (MTT) presented its report on sexual misconduct cases within the department of defence. The MTT, set up on December 2 2019, was created by minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to investigate the reporting, management and finalisation of SEA cases within the SA National Defence Force, domestically and internationally.



The presentation of this report, coinciding with International Women’s Day, resonated with me for one simple reason. The theme for this year’s International Women's Day was “choose to challenge”. And I thought that the minister, unknowingly, heeded this call. I say unknowingly because the theme was unknown at the beginning stages of setting up this task team...