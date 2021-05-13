Illegal acts lead to gross human right abuse and violations

Trust police and end criminal acts of vigilantism, mob justice

The South African Police Service noted the article published in Sowetan of May 4 2021 titled, “Mob justice leaves two dead, one in hospital” (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2021-05-04-mob-justice-leaves-two-dead-one-in-hospital/). Over the years various incidents projected on different media platforms, mostly through social media, shed light on the serious violent nature of vigilantism in our country. Such acts have brought the country into disrepute with people labelling us as a violent society which has no respect for the constitution.



The SA Police Service has always come out strongly condemning any and all acts of violence and mob justice in communities. We have continuously being urging the public to work together with the police and the Community Police Forums to address crime in their areas...