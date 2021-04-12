The public must support efforts to end police attacks

Scourge threatens country's stability

The attacks on and killing of police officials in South Africa have become endemic in our country. Section 205 (3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa dictates that it is the duty of the South African Police Service to prevent, combat and investigate crime, uphold and enforce the law, maintain public order and protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic of South Africa.



Fulfilling this mandate unfortunately subjects our members to working in a challenging environment, fraught with risk. They daily have to face dangerous situations and armed criminals in order to serve and protect the citizens of our beloved country. At the SAPS’ Commemoration Day event, held annually in September, we honoured 39 members and one reservist who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the 2019/2020 financial year...