'Black executives treated with suspicion' - Black Management Forum
Forum to probe Absa CEO Mminele's 'unceremonious' departure
The Black Management Forum has labelled the SA corporate space as being anti-black leadership following the sudden resignation of Daniel Mminele, Absa bank’s first black CEO.
Absa announced yesterday that Mminele, who has been at the helm for roughly 16 months, will part ways with the institution by the end of April. In a statement yesterday, the bank said the decision to go their separate way was triggered by a different strategic view that it had with Mminele...
