War against financial exclusion won't end unless doors of learning are open to all
SA is capable of providing free education
The state of education in SA nowadays is pathetic. Our system still reflects historic inequalities among the people.
Our country is still facing challenges like a skills shortage after more than 27 years of democracy. This is a mockery to us all. ..
