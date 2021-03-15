Department has no money to pay students' debt with varsities, says Nzimande

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande says his department does not have money to support tertiary institutions to clear all students’ historical debt.

Nzimande was responding to the letter of demand by the South African Union of Student (SAUS) in which the body announced that the a national shutdown will kick-start at the 26 public universities across the country on Monday.

In a letter sent to the minister last week, students demanded that historical debt of all students be cleared.

Nzimande said the department was aware that there are many families struggling to keep up with fee payments as they had been negatively affected by the pandemic.

“I am aware that many institutions are doing what they can to assist students in need and to allow them to make payment arrangements so as to be able to register. However, institutions also have to remain financially sustainable in order to continue to operate effectively. The historical debt of NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) qualifying students is being addressed,” he said.