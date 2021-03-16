Police use water cannons and rubber bullets
Student shot, another injured in clashes with cops
One student was shot with rubber bullets and another was injured after she fell when police clashed with protesting students in Johannesburg on the first day of the higher education national shutdown.
The student who injured her right leg fell when police fired water cannons on Graf Street in Braamfontein was attended to by paramedics at the scene on Monday...
