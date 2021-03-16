Columnists

CAF president offers Africa a once-in-lifetime chance to realise its full potential in global football

All hail King Motsepe taking reins of football in all of Africa

By Sandile Zungu - 16 March 2021 - 07:38

A new chapter has opened for African football: for the first time in the history of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), English-speaking Africa has been given a chance to lead African football.  

Last Friday, former Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe was unanimously elected as the eighth president of CAF – a position that makes him one of the vice- presidents of Fifa, the global football governing body.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X