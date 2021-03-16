CAF president offers Africa a once-in-lifetime chance to realise its full potential in global football

All hail King Motsepe taking reins of football in all of Africa

A new chapter has opened for African football: for the first time in the history of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), English-speaking Africa has been given a chance to lead African football.



Last Friday, former Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe was unanimously elected as the eighth president of CAF – a position that makes him one of the vice- presidents of Fifa, the global football governing body. ..