Institutions relax financial exclusion conditions as pressure mounts
Sasco promises total shutdown of colleges, varsities
Universities are bracing for a huge shutdown of campuses today across the country as students embark on renewed protests over financial exclusions.
Yesterday, the SA Students Congress (Sasco) warned it would block all the gates to campuses at various universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges nationwide today...
