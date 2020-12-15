Jobs bloodbath has been devastating
Another hard lockdown will strain our fragile economy
What a year! As this year draws to a close, I thought it appropriate to reflect the passing year and meditate on the 12 months ahead of us.
This extraordinarily difficult year ends on a mixed note – a glimmer of hope and anxiety ahead. ..
