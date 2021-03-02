We need to urgently turn most of the social grant earners – save for the elderly – into wage earners and job creators

Mass unemployment greatest threat to stability in our country

Last Thursday Statistics SA, the official data agency, reported that unemployment had risen to 32,5% in the last quarter of 2020 – a shocking number that should serve as a reminder of the risks to our stability.



In the same report, Stats SA says as many as 42.6% South Africans of working age – including those who have given up looking for work – are without work, and, as expected, black Africans are worst affected by the scourge of unemployment. More concerning, over 60% of youth – aged between 18 and 24 years, who could work – are not working and, of these, nearly 30% of young people were not in employment, education or training...