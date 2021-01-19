Earlier lockdowns have shown we cannot have a blanket shutdown

Saving lives must go hand-in-hand with saving livelihoods

On Boxing Day last year, I posted a season’s greetings message to friends reflecting on the nightmarish year 2020 had turned out to be. In it, I observed ominously that I was beginning to lose count of friends and acquaintances, erstwhile colleagues and neighbours and loved ones that we have lost along the way due to Covid-19, let alone who are in dire state of health right now.



This was before things would take a turn for the worse with infections and fatalities hitting new daily records. Increasingly, this is all starting to feel like an out-of-body experience. A friend’s colleague who had been hospitalised during the festive season posted a poignant message to his colleagues, reminding them of the value of life...