Government is creating a society wherein blacks must depend on the state

BEE is everything but actual 'black empowerment'

Let’s face the facts about both inequality and BEE



On February 2 1990, FW de Klerk made his famous speech in which the release of Nelson Mandela and other Struggle leaders was announced and in which the prohibition of the ANC and other communist-aligned movements was rescinded – signaling the end of the white minority government...