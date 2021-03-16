Columnists

It's not about you, chief justice

By Sowetan - 16 March 2021 - 07:31

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s decision to appeal a recent ruling for him to apologise for his Israel comments is not surprising.

The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) had ordered him to apologise for, and retract, comments he made during a webinar in June last year. The JCC had found that Mogoeng broke the rules by being involved in a political controversy...

