Mother wants want justice for her child
Two-year-old rape case delayed due to lack of evidence
A mother of a two-year-old suspected rape survivor says the mission to seek justice for her daughter is delayed due to a long wait for DNA results.
The 35-year-old Reiger Park, Boksburg, mother who can't be named to protect the identity of her daughter said for two years she had been waiting for the DNA results samples since her child was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend in October 2019. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.