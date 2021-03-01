Mother wants want justice for her child

Two-year-old rape case delayed due to lack of evidence

A mother of a two-year-old suspected rape survivor says the mission to seek justice for her daughter is delayed due to a long wait for DNA results.



The 35-year-old Reiger Park, Boksburg, mother who can't be named to protect the identity of her daughter said for two years she had been waiting for the DNA results samples since her child was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend in October 2019. ..