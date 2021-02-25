Rapist pastor claims he has divine healing powers

A pastor who is serving two life sentences for the rape of minors and is now on trial for several other similar cases shocked the court on Thursday morning when he claimed he possessed amazing healing powers, adding that he could cure a person living with a disability.



Pastor James Thubakgale, 58, leader of the Devine Deliverance Church of Christ in Seshego, told the Limpopo High Court that he has cured some of his congregants who were unable to walk on their own. "I prayed for people using crutches and wheelchairs and they got healed through my anointing prayers. I prayed, helped and healed my congregants," he said...