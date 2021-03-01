Justice delays kill hope

Lack of will to help cases of GBV victims

Gender-based violence activist Bathandwa Ngomane says when victims have to wait longer than a year to have their cases finalised, government shows it does not have the will to help in the fight against the rape and abuse of women and children.



Ngomane told Sowetan that women are starting to ask if politicians from the governing ANC and the opposition in parliament are not in effect perpetrators of GBV, including rape...