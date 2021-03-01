Justice delays kill hope
Lack of will to help cases of GBV victims
Gender-based violence activist Bathandwa Ngomane says when victims have to wait longer than a year to have their cases finalised, government shows it does not have the will to help in the fight against the rape and abuse of women and children.
Ngomane told Sowetan that women are starting to ask if politicians from the governing ANC and the opposition in parliament are not in effect perpetrators of GBV, including rape...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.