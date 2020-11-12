If SA does not address inequality, it cannot hope to improve quality of life of all people
The so-called fourth industrial revolution a double-edged sword
Before the sudden health apocalypse called Covid-19, the big talk was about the fourth industrial revolution. Advances in technology and the potential of digitisation have been punted as real game changers owing to sheer “velocity, scope and systems impact”.
Its potential to multiply global wealth has drawn attention but has also brought to the fore the greatest threat to societies: inequality...
