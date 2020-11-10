SA State Theatre survives through use of technology during lockdown

Relying on technology throughout the lockdown period has proved to be effective for the South African State Theatre, which could not deliver live theatre to audiences in the past six months.

The State Theatre artistic director Aubrey Sekhabi says although the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown regulations were devastating to artists, digital platforms afforded artists an opportunity to adapt to the new normal.

He says both artists and the administration of the theatre were able to function during the lockdown period through technology and digital platforms.

“With all the restrictions introduced to observe the lockdown, our bread and butter, which is live performance in front of an audience, was compromised. We could not collect revenue from ticket sales, front of house sales, hiring and wardrobe and our parking facility,” says Sekhabi.

“The situation was more devastating for artists because they could not practise their craft, their livelihood.”

Embracing digital arts

Sekhabi says that the theatre was able to continue its work through digital platforms.

“We decided to embrace the new normal and retain our online streaming as a secondary platform for our offering. We hope this strategic move will help us cope with the new normal and at the same time increase our reach and create solid building blocks for young and upcoming artists,” says Sekhabi.