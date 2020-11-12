First wife blesses husband's polygamous foray
The more the merrier as 'happy couple' welcomes four more brides
While the first wife of polygamist Simon Sekgothe Moela, 62, expresses her undying love for a man she married for more than three decades, Magokubjane Elizabeth Sedishashe did not have a problem with him marrying other wives.
Moela ended up marrying not one blushing bride, but four of them at the same time at the weekend...
