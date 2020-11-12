South Africa

First wife blesses husband's polygamous foray

The more the merrier as 'happy couple' welcomes four more brides

By Thomo Nkgadima - 12 November 2020 - 07:37

While the first wife of polygamist Simon Sekgothe Moela, 62, expresses her undying love for a man she married for more than three decades, Magokubjane  Elizabeth Sedishashe did not have a problem with him marrying other wives.

Moela ended up marrying not one blushing bride, but four of them at the same time at the weekend...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X