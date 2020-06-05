Technology brings art to life

The Free State Digital Creative Festival brought poetry and visual and digital arts together in a virtual exhibition.

Artists in the Free State have made the best of enforced social distancing, brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19), for the Free State Digital Creative Festival.

The aim of the festival is to raise awareness about COVID-19, by fusing the work of artists such as Mpho Thulo, a poet and Luis Kruger, a digital artist.

The poem, written about COVID-19, was transformed into a painting and then brought to life by Kruger, using Augmented Reality (AR) – technology that enables one to watch a video by scanning images.

“I looked at the havoc that has been caused by the pandemic. The artwork I created looked at how the pandemic is moving us towards a digital space. How it can be a catalyst for the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” says Kruger.