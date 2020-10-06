Hackers found 'naughty' messages on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' WhatsApp

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, a day after messages went viral on social media about the possibility of Ndabeni-Abrahams’ nudes being leaked, the minister said: "Surely you will find naughty messages between myself and my husband in those WhatsApp messages because we do communicate”.

She said there was nothing illegal in her messages, and that she engaged with other people on a professional level.

'Flirting is not illegal'

“I doubt there is [anything illegal], unless you interpret me flirting with my husband as an illegal issue,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

She said her department was looking into the matter.

No stranger to controversy, in April Ndabeni-Abrahams received a backlash over a shared video in which she was seen dancing next to a new BMW.

Also in April, she was suspended for breaking lockdown rules when a photo of her having lunch with others at the home of former deputy minister of higher education, Mduduzi Manana, went viral.

She was suspended for two months, had one month’s salary docked and was made to pay a R1,000 admission of guilt fine.

The public called for her axing despite her issuing an apology for flouting lockdown rules, and claiming that the video of her dancing next a new car was taken a year ago.

On Tuesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams said she was not surprised by the constant attacks on her.

“I’ve always been challenged and attacked. The attacks are not new. Whoever is driving this must continue their work. I have no time to be focusing on that,” she said.

"I have a serious responsibility to find expression to that [which] President Cyril Ramaphosa gave me responsibility over, namely to make sure I connect the unconnected people of SA and to make sure the Fourth Industrial Revolution presents opportunities to the people of SA.”

TimesLIVE