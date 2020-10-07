Columnists

Boys and men must unlearn patriarchy and all its ills

Causes of gender inequality must be uprooted in every sector of society

07 October 2020 - 07:03
Mbuyiselo Botha Gender Imbizo

In the preceding week’s column, I proposed that for any interventions targeted towards the 30 gender-based violence hotspots identified by police minister Bheki Cele to be effective, they would need to be multifaceted in approach, multidisciplinary and involve multiple stakeholders.

And the initiatives would need to be cognisant of the various antecedent factors that lead to GBV and the factors that help sustain It. Such as in access to sexual reproductive rights and effective policing, to name a few. GBV cannot be addressed as an isolated problem...

