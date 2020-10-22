Educator reprimanded learner for not wearing proper uniform

Pupil suspended for throwing sewage at teacher

A 20-year-old grade 12 pupil at Mophate Secondary School in Bothaville, Free State, has been suspended after he allegedly threw sewage on a female teacher in front of other pupils during a class lesson.



The incident happened on Tuesday while the victim was teaching a grade 12 class. The pupil was apparently irked after the teacher reprimanded him on Monday for not wearing a proper uniform...