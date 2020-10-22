Educator reprimanded learner for not wearing proper uniform
Pupil suspended for throwing sewage at teacher
A 20-year-old grade 12 pupil at Mophate Secondary School in Bothaville, Free State, has been suspended after he allegedly threw sewage on a female teacher in front of other pupils during a class lesson.
The incident happened on Tuesday while the victim was teaching a grade 12 class. The pupil was apparently irked after the teacher reprimanded him on Monday for not wearing a proper uniform...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.