South Africa

Educator reprimanded learner for not wearing proper uniform

Pupil suspended for throwing sewage at teacher

22 October 2020 - 07:55

A 20-year-old grade 12 pupil at Mophate Secondary School in Bothaville, Free State, has been suspended after he allegedly threw sewage on a female teacher in front of other pupils during a class lesson.

The incident happened on Tuesday while the victim was teaching a grade 12 class. The pupil was apparently irked after the teacher reprimanded him on Monday for not wearing a proper uniform...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X