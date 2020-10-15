Victims can't be the ones who flee homes while perpetrators are chilled

Time to make domestic abusers quake in their boots

Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be a scourge on our democracy, despite the country having one of the most revered constitutions in the world. It is heart-breaking that for many members of society, particularly women, children and the LGBTIQ+ community, the rights enshrined in the constitution are not realised due to the violence that is meted out against them, while perpetrators enjoy impunity from the institutions of the criminal justice system.



SA has been making strides in reckoning with the violence that is directed towards the most vulnerable members of society with the elevation of the discussion around GBV, which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa holding a Gender Summit to engage on the issues, and which has resulted in the drafting of three bills aimed at dealing with the challenge. During the Gender Summit, many women and NGOs raised concerns and a Declaration was drafted. To date, other than re-looking at the legislation affecting GBV, none of the issues raised have been addressed...