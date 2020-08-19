Time for municipalities to embrace digital age

The digital age is no longer an apparition somewhere in the distance – it is here, and in part accelerated by COVID-19.

While spheres of Government are known for their slow grind due to tepid red tape and bureaucracy, the COVID-19 pandemic has made allowance for swift action and implementation across the board. Local Government should react accordingly.

It is time for municipalities to utilise digital technology for their bill-paying solutions. This mode will not only significantly improve their services, avoid waste and save resources in the long term, it will also curb the spread of the Coronavirus if people do not have to leave home to stand in long queues to pay for services rendered.

Municipalities that still use outdated payment methods are losing revenue as residents are reluctant to travel to pay their monthly bills. The time has now come for the many municipalities throughout the country that have failed to move with the times to introduce alternative, modern digital bill-paying solutions if they are to avoid inconsistent utility bill and rates payments, growing debt books and increased cashflow problems.

Local authorities are buckling under financial pressure to maintain essential services as their monthly income stream from residents run dry.

In the month of June, it was reported that Gauteng municipalities lost around R5 billion in revenue because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Gauteng Finance MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said that many residents had not paid their rates and taxes because of company shutdowns and the National Lockdown. While lost jobs and salary cuts were instrumental in the loss, some residents had not paid for fear of coming into contact with other members of the public during the pandemic.