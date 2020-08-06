Boxing SA has plans for Lejaka replacement

But as acting CEO until next year when both finance minister Tito Mboweni and his sport counterpart Nathi Mthethwa are expected to conduct interviews and ultimately make an appointment.

The CEO of Boxing SA is appointed by these two ministers whose offices pay the CEO's salary. Nkomo has done wonders and even her detractors have eventually recognised her abilities. Most of her critics were driven by the fact that Nkomo knew nothing about the tactical aspect of boxing, something Lejaka also had to deal with. The criticism against Lejaka and Nkomo was ill-informed because their administration skills proved to be second to none.

Should Nkomo get the post, she will become the second female to act as BSA's CEO. The first was Tumi Kekana, then financial manager, who was appointed in 2009.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next year when a permanent CEO is appointed because former CEO Moffat Qithi won a case of unfair dismissal against BSA at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration last year. Boxing SA was ordered to pay him R4m, his monthly R100,000 salary dating back three years.