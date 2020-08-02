South Africa will not have universal basic income grant this year, minister says

South Africa will not implement a universal basic income grant until at least March, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said in an interview on Friday, rolling back a pledge to have it ready by October.

Zulu unexpectedly announced the plan two weeks, reviving a policy that was the centrepiece of Nelson Mandela's government when apartheid fell in 1994.

Zulu told Reuters a draft policy would be ready at the end of the financial year, in March. In the meantime, she would seek support from cabinet colleagues.

"In cabinet, no one has come to me and said this is nonsense," she said. "We're having the conversation, but I still need support in implementation."