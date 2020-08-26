South Africa

SA records 1,567 new Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths in past 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 26 August 2020 - 06:27
SA recorded 1,567 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded 1,567 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

South Africa recorded another day of low Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, with 1,567 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases comes after 1,677 infections were recorded on Monday - and appears to point towards a slowing of the infection rates across the country.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there are now 613,017 confirmed cases across the country.

Mkhize also announced that there were 149 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 35 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 54 in Gauteng, 16 in Mpumalanga, 10 in the Northern Cape, 16 in the Eastern Cape and 18 in the Western Cape.

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13,308. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers that treated the deceased patients," he said.

The minister said the country had recorded 520,381 recoveries - a recovery rate of 84%.

The figures are based on 3,578,836 total tests, of which 12,237 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

How hospital trauma cases dropped in lockdown from 2019

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto had 2,797 emergency cases  in April and May, compared with 5,163 cases for the same period ...
News
21 hours ago

SA records fewer than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time in 82 days

South Africa on Monday recorded fewer than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since June 3.
News
21 hours ago

Welcome to my peace, proudly brought to you by Covid-19

A friend of mine said to me the other day that while living through a pandemic is scary, he’s happy to be going through it as an adult, learning and ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X