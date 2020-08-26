SA records 1,567 new Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths in past 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there are now 613,017 confirmed cases across the country.

Mkhize also announced that there were 149 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 35 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 54 in Gauteng, 16 in Mpumalanga, 10 in the Northern Cape, 16 in the Eastern Cape and 18 in the Western Cape.

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 13,308. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers that treated the deceased patients," he said.

The minister said the country had recorded 520,381 recoveries - a recovery rate of 84%.

The figures are based on 3,578,836 total tests, of which 12,237 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE