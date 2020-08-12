Opinion

We failed to take chance to immortalise Bob's life with autobiography

By - 12 August 2020 - 08:09

The last time I saw Kgomotso Bob Mabena was on October 24 2018. We had been having a lot of meetings prior to that one, but that one would be our last.

He was late to that, as he had been for all the times we had met, I had gotten used to it, somewhat...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X