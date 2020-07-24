Columnists

Stop these taxi thugs in their tracks

By Sowetan - 24 July 2020 - 09:13
As much as the service they offer to the public is important, as we do not have a reliable public transport system, we cannot be held to ransom by these taxi operators, the writer says.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

The transport department and law enforcement agencies have to rein in taxi operators, they cannot be allowed to be a law unto themselves.

On Tuesday we once again woke up to news of chaos on the roads in the Vaal area. Thousands of commuters were left stranded after a bus company suspended all operations after one of its vehicles was torched by taxi operators.

The bus driver told Sowetan he was on his way to pick up his colleagues around 3am when his bus was surrounded by four minibus taxis and two cars whose occupants threatened him and shot at the bus's tyres. He was told to switch off the vehicle and get out, and he did as he was ordered.

"They told me to leave the bus where it was if I wanted to live. They then shot three times with a gun and the tyres started losing air. There was a lot of them in the taxis. They wanted to immediately torch the bus but one person told them to not do that," the distraught driver said. However, minutes later the bus was on fire.

As much as the service they offer to the public is important, as we do not have a reliable public transport system, we cannot be held to ransom by these operators. It is about time that their sector is regulated, like all other businesses are.

