Stop these taxi thugs in their tracks

The transport department and law enforcement agencies have to rein in taxi operators, they cannot be allowed to be a law unto themselves.

On Tuesday we once again woke up to news of chaos on the roads in the Vaal area. Thousands of commuters were left stranded after a bus company suspended all operations after one of its vehicles was torched by taxi operators.

The bus driver told Sowetan he was on his way to pick up his colleagues around 3am when his bus was surrounded by four minibus taxis and two cars whose occupants threatened him and shot at the bus's tyres. He was told to switch off the vehicle and get out, and he did as he was ordered.

"They told me to leave the bus where it was if I wanted to live. They then shot three times with a gun and the tyres started losing air. There was a lot of them in the taxis. They wanted to immediately torch the bus but one person told them to not do that," the distraught driver said. However, minutes later the bus was on fire.