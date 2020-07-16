Taxi industry agree to put brakes on violence

Commuter organisations have welcomed the agreement signed by taxi bosses to end violence in Gauteng, but are skeptical that the sector will live up to their deal.

Gauteng government concluded an agreement with Gauteng South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (NTA) in what was described as a "historic" deal.

In the agreement, the two biggest taxi organisations in Gauteng committed themselves to ending violence in the industry and allowing for modernisation of their operations.

Greater Soweto Commuters Forum chairperson Wallet Khumalo said they are happy with the agreement as it gives hope that the modernisation of taxis could materialise.

"When the taxi violence starts, the people that really get affected are commuters. Even what we are seeing now with taxi fares rising substantially, the reason for this is that the industry is not modernised. It is time that the government must improve the transport that serves most people," Khumalo said.

"But you cannot count on taxi people. We have seen in the past peace agreements being concluded, but the next day people still get killed."

In the agreement, the two structures committed to intensify efforts to build a smart taxi industry that is gun-free, successful, broad-based, and an exemplary business model for black economic empowerment.