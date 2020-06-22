Police use rubber bullets to disperse protesting taxi drivers

Police have been forced to use rubber bullets to disperse protesting taxi drivers who have closed the R55 in Laudium, Pretoria.

Police, backed by the army and Tshwane Metro cops had kept an eye on the R55 after taxi drivers blocked the roads using their vehicles, stopping anyone from going through. Traffic along the the R55 which connect Pretoria Central with Laudium, Centurion and Atteridgeville, had to be diverted to alternative routes in order to protect motorists from facing the wrath of angry taxi drivers who wanted no one to pass.

In the early hours of the morning, some of the commuters were able to pass at the intersection on Pierre Van Ryneveld Road but as the time went on the taxi drivers became more aggressive.

“Go back home. We don’t want anyone to pass here. No one will go through, even those on foot,” one of the drivers shouted, sending commuters on their way back. But not long after the shout, Tshwane Metro Police, Saps and member of the South African Defense Force arrived and immediately rushed the group of drivers dispersing them with rubber bullets.