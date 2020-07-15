Gauteng government, taxi industry sign historic agreement

Gauteng provincial government has concluded an agreement with the taxi industry which is aimed at ending violence and modernising its operations.

The agreement was signed with the Gauteng South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (NTA) in what the provincial department of transport described as “historic”.

In the agreement, the two structures committed themselves to intensify efforts to build a smart taxi industry that is gun-free, successful, broad-based, and an exemplary business model for black economic empowerment. They further agreed that transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo be mandated to act decisively against taxi associations riddled with internal rifts, fights and other forms of instability that pose an immediate threat to life and limb of members and the commuting public.

Under the agreement, Mamabolo will have the powers to dissolve the leadership of associations and their immediate placement under temporary administration, until order is restored. In the deal signed on Monday, taxi bosses agreed that Mamabolo must investigate modern and transparent fare collection systems for implementation by the various taxi associations in a manner that will promote accountability and savings of resources.

Taxi bosses affirmed in the agreement that an immediate end to taxi violence is a precondition for the transformation and mordernisation of the taxi industry in the province.