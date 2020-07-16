Covid-19 lays bare and reminds us of failures of ANC in government

Like many things in the governance of a country, this national disaster requires a comprehensive strategy not a piecemeal approach that compartmentalises society and fails to see that decisions about one issue have ramifications for other areas of life.

If the goal of the initial lockdown was to keep infections down, then the question at every stage should have been how the opening up - including economic relief, social support and grants, education and support for sectors severely impacted - would contribute to achieving that.

If you are convinced that banning cigarettes and alcohol , keeping restaurants, entertainment venues, grooming facilities and churches closed and limiting the loading of taxis as well as workers at workplaces, all help, then make the decision and stick to it. Don't flip flop.

The path taken thus far has resembled more of a social experiment than a well thought-out strategy.

The economic relief package, though bold, is insufficient because the state ran out of money before the pandemic. The universal income grant has been riddled with problems and many didn't get paid. Funding for social support as well as state provided food parcels have invited more looting and corruption.

This should come as no surprise. This is a governing party that is still grappling with loadshedding 13 years after the problem was identified and with what to do with SOEs that have drained the fiscus. It is the same ANC that has presided over the collapse of local government. It is the same ANC that stood by while its members and leaders sold off the state for selfish gain.

Ramaphosa and his administration are the product of this same ANC. The belief that he is somehow exceptional and can produce a miracle to make up for the deficiencies of his party is terribly misguided. The ANC is as much the sum of its members as it is a system that shapes them.

And so, we have to accept that the president is right, getting through this virus storm will depend on what we do to protect ourselves.

