Mzwandile Masina deletes Twitter account after ANC rebuke

Mzwandile Masina's Twitter account was deactivated shortly after he dared the ANC to fire him for his "radical" views on nationalisation.

In a space of about an hour, the ANC issued a statement rebuking Masina for his comments on Twitter, in which he voiced support for EFF leader Julius Malema.

Masina's response was to call on the ANC to remove him from office rather than to gag him.

"I stand firm in the nationalisation of commanding heights," he tweeted.

He even tagged the DA, asking the official opposition party to "take me".

The ANC had called Masina out for a tweet on Sunday pledging support for Malema's call for the "white economy" to fall.

On Sunday morning Masina, who is also the regional chairperson of the ANC in Ekurhuleni, tweeted a newspaper article headlined "Let the white economy collapse, says Malema".

He captioned the post: “I fully agree with my friend on this one @Julius_S_Malema. Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy – we need to restart this economy and make sure it favours the majority. This can't be sane again.”

In a statement on Monday evening, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said Masina's post on the nationalisation of the economy fell outside the confines of the party's policy position.

“While the views were expressed on a personal account, it stands to confuse our constituency and members as to what the ANC stands for. It is expected of ANC leaders to act with care and be cautious at all times on matters of policy,” he said.