Honour Ricardo Mthembu by uniting General Gizenga Mpanza region: Zikalala

However Zikalala told party members and mourners that reclaiming activism and focusing on a common goal of working for the poor, something numerous speakers characterised as Mthembu's greatest achievements, would be the best way to honour his legacy.

Mthembu, 50, succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday, having spent several days in the intensive care unit of a Ballito hospital to which he had been admitted.

At the time of his death, he was chairperson of the Cogta portfolio committee in the provincial legislature and the ANC’s provincial spokesperson.

He had previously served as mayor of KwaDukuza municipality for eight years while he also served in three terms as chairperson of the ANC’s KwaDukuza region (now General Gizenga Mpanza) before being elected to the ANC provincial executive committee in July 2018.