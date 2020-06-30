‘We are entering the storm, numbers will grow,’ warns Zweli Mkhize

He said that the onus was on society to help curb the spread of the virus, adding that it might be with us for the rest of the year and into 2021.

“We think we might be with the virus for the whole of the year and next year, so we need to find a way of adjusting to living in the situation where the virus is amongst us.

“It is no longer in the hands of nurses and doctors but in the hands of South Africans,” he said.

He said that he had seen many South Africans not complying with the basic hygiene protocols in place.

“I walk around and see a lot of people not wearing masks. Others wear masks and put it on their chin and others when they see police they take it from their pockets and put it on.”

In recent weeks Gauteng has been hit hard with a rise in infections, but Mkhize said he was also concerned about the spread of the virus in the Eastern Cape.

“I’m concerned about the Eastern Cape, largely because it’s a health system that always had challenges and the management needs strengthening.