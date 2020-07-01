Nearly 3,000 people hospitalised as Covid-19 infections rise in Gauteng
There were 36 more deaths related to Covid-19 in Gauteng in the past 24 hours, the provincial health department confirmed on Wednesday.
The provincial death toll as of Tuesday stands at 216, said health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.
The cumulative number of infections was 42,881, with 10,534 recoveries recorded.
She said 29,670 people had been traced after coming into contact with those who tested positive for the virus and 18,868 people had completed 14 days of monitoring without showing symptoms of infection.
Public and private hospitals in the province are treating 2,981 people with the virus - an increase of 605 patients since Tuesday. A breakdown of the numbers showed that:
- Johannesburg had 20,918 infections, 105 deaths and 7,061 recoveries;
- Ekurhuleni had 9,192 infections, 40 deaths and 2,526 recoveries; and
- Tshwane had 6,659 cases, 35 deaths and 1,648 recoveries.
Johannesburg South, Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen were among the hardest-hit areas.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that the province may emerge as the country's new epicentre of infection in the coming days.
He cited inward migration, large populations in the metros and congregating of people as some of the reasons behind the increase.
MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku said the department was doing its best to deal with the expected peak, over 8,000 beds have been set aside to deal with the looming peak.
“We are lucky so far that most people have not needed hospitalisation out of the total number of confirmed positive cases,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.