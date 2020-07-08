Funeral gaffes can be avoided

However, pensioner Nomsa Noda buried the wrong person instead of her husband after her former employer, Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, did not allow her to view his body.

"They refused to allow me to view my husband's body at the hospital mortuary due to Covid-19 regulations.

"Now I have buried the wrong person," she told News24.

Noda found out about the mix-up after the funeral when an undertaker came to her house to tell her about this, and she had to arrange a second funeral for her husband a few days later.

She told the publication she did not even have the "strength" to inform her daughter and other mourners who had travelled long distances to attend the first burial and went ahead to hold the second ceremony with a few people who were available to attend.

It was not clear why Noda was blocked from seeing the body prior to removal, as that is not part of the guidelines for handling bodies of Covid-19 victims.

This is sad and shocking. We cannot have grieving families being subjected to double trauma. First they are dealing with the loss of a loved one and then the frustration and humiliation of having buried the wrong person.

Such mistakes can be avoided by simply allowing them to view the remains, to spare the bereaved the financial and emotional burden.

As we approach the peak of the virus locally, it is inevitable that more people will die.

We urge mortuaries and hospitals to ensure this kind of blunder does not happen again.