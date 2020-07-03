What's with this mourning hard to score a funeral to die for... andizi

I have never been bothered by who will attend my funeral, really. I think, considering that I will be dead and all, it is basically beyond my control.

Personally, I do not see the point of funerals, and struggle to understand why our people have such a lengthy process just to bury a body in the ground.

If we are to be honest, there is always an option of taking your loved one from the funeral parlour straight to the burial site. But no, we want to sing to the dead and then eat rice and curry afterwards. And drink.

It has been for this reason that I barely find reason to attend funerals. I have made many excuses from being sensitive to spirits at the cemetery, to my anxiety being triggered by a concert of cries.

And pray that nobody actually comes to my funeral so that I can experience the real meaning of "rest in peace".

Oh, but that is not how mother and her entire community feel about attending funerals back home.

No. They somehow think that the number of people that attend your funeral is directly proportional to the number of funerals you attend throughout your lifetime.

I made a random call this Thursday morning to her and asked ".who are you burying this weekend?"

And she actually had an answer. On the first weekend of the month during a lockdown, my dear mother is planning ukuyovela at a funeral!