'My son got buried by wrong family' - Mom awaits son’s body after hospital mix-up

"He loved me and looked after me. But now I don't even have money to bury him. I'm stressed," she said.

Sikhosana said Simon was living with his girlfriend and her two children but had no children of his own.

Simon's uncle, Willem Mahlangu, who had gone to the hospital to identify the body, said he got the shock of his life when he realised that the person shown to him was not his nephew.

Mahlangu said he immediately alerted hospital staff that the body was not his nephew. "I told them that they showed me the wrong body and demanded to know what had happened to my nephew's body," he said.

Mahlangu said at first staff members thought he was mistaken but it was later confirmed that there was a mix-up when the other family was called in.

"I want to know how they gave my nephew to the wrong people to bury. How did that family go ahead and bury my nephew. I want answers," he said.

Mahlangu said they had been waiting for over two weeks for the problem to be resolved and issue was taking its toll on the family.

"I now have to bury my nephew because his mother is unable to afford the funeral. We are ready to lay him to rest but how can we do that when he is lying all the way there in Pankop? This is troubling me. I can't even sleep at night," he said.

When reached for comment yesterday, the family who had mistakenly buried Simon declined respond to Sowetan's questions.