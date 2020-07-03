Freedom Charter has as much significance today as 65 years ago

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the Freedom Charter. The Freedom Charter is the sum of our national democratic aspirations and the new democratic life. Its demands are the cornerstones of our principles of freedom and democracy.

On June 26 1955, the heroic and epoch-making Congress of the People was convened in the face of fierce intimidation by the racist regime and its police force.

From every corner of SA delegates of the people assembled at Kliptown to draft the Freedom Charter, a blueprint of the political, economic and social structure the people of SA demanded.

It is, in short, a definition of the goals of our liberation Struggle. As Chief Albert Luthuli wrote in his autobiography, it attempts "to give a flesh and blood meaning, in the South African setting, to such words as democracy, freedom, liberty".

The preamble contains the fundamental tenets for the building of a revolutionary united front of all democratic antiracist forces in SA. It is the cornerstone of the movement for the national liberation of the African, coloured and Indian people, and for the creation of a nonracial state.

It is not only a document with historical importance. It continues to have contemporary significance as it encompasses a specific vision of a democratic, nonracial and non-sexist SA.

The economic clauses point the way to a revolutionary transfer of political and economic power to the oppressed masses, to the people as a whole.