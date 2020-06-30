'It's clear Cyril Ramaphosa lied about state capture': COPE's Dennis Bloem

COPE is demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa take responsibility for state capture and corruption that allegedly set in during his tenure as deputy president.

This follows revelations that the ANC top six at the time failed to act against widespread corruption at the Passenger Rail Association of SA (Prasa).

Former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe on Monday told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that he tipped off the governing party’s top leaders about corruption but claimed that the ANC did nothing about it.

Among the things Molefe claimed to have reported was how the Prasa board had picked up corruption in a tender process for the Braamfontein depot modernisation, which amounted to R2bn.