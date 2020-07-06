How to seamlessly connect your devices using Huawei OneHop

When working from home and wanting to transfer files or photos between your phone and computer, you need a cable to establish a connection, which is time consuming and counterintuitive. Does this sound familiar? Where do we start when we want to transfer content on the phone to the speaker or TV?

As we use more smart devices, we need a smart cross-device connection experience. Huawei Share technology enables consumers to easily connect to everything in any scenario, whether in the office, at home, or on the go.

Huawei Share not only shares files between phones, but also provides innovative OneHop interaction modes between phones and other smart devices, such as file transfer, audio sharing, network connection, and screen projection, bringing a more natural interaction experience.

When you need to transfer photos on your phone to your computer for editing, you can simply tap your NFC-enabled phone on the “Huawei Share” tag on the lower right corner of the PC to connect them.

If your phone is running EMUI 10.0 or later versions, you can use the Multi-screen Collaboration feature provided by Huawei Share. It provides seamless file transfers between PCs/tablets and smartphones, and enables the laptop’s keyboard and mouse to serve as the phone’s peripherals, making laptop/tablet-smartphone synergy possible.

For example, with a single tap, messages can be transferred across devices. By tapping the phone against your PC or tablet, the phone interface will be displayed on the PC. You can open an application in your phone or drag a document from your phone to your PC with the mouse. You can also double-click the document to edit it (only supported in EMUI 10.1 and later versions).