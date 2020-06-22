Transport officials arrested as police fraud syndicate investigation grows

Western Cape transport department officials added to the growing list of people arrested for fraud and corruption in an ongoing vehicle registration fraud investigation, which included a syndicate allegedly comprised of police and city officials.

On Friday, police investigators from the Bellville vehicle investigation unit and provincial crime intelligence members arrested a 41-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman at the Western Cape transport department offices at 9 Dorp Street in Cape Town.

Another transport employee, a 45-year-old man, was arrested at his house in Lower Crossroads, Philippi.

Police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk said the officials were implicated in a syndicate in which 13 people are under investigation. He said the investigation spanned several provinces.

“This arrest is part of an extensive investigation against 13 suspects, including police and Cape Town vehicle registration officials, who are due to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on fraud, forgery and corruption charges,” he said.