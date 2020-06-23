Everyone knows what they want from relationships

I came across a blog the other day titled "why dating as a millennial is so screwed up". The author, Andrea Wesley, makes a few detailed points.

However, the two points from the piece stuck out for me, namely, "We're in competition of who can care the least" and "We're overloaded with options".

Even though all the points that the writer makes are valid and very much relevant, the above mentioned two in particular were the highlight.

It is because even though we know that these things happen, we somehow have never acknowledged it.

We enter relationships already with high walls and our guards up. We want to be loved. However, are not willing to show "too much" emotion, oh and God forbid be the first to say "I love you". Because more often than not you might be the first to end up hurt, or at least that's what we think.

Not too long ago a hashtag was trending on the twitter streets, hashtag "umjolo was fun when" (dating was fun when).

It wasn't long until I realised that most of the people that took part in the conversation knew exactly what they wanted in love and out of a relationship. However, if you already know what you want then what is so difficult about finding that love?

Would you get what you want out of the relationship if we weren't so apprehensive about sharing our feelings and actually "caring"?

Should we not give it 100% anyway, despite whether or not your partner will reciprocate that?