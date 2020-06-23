Mother and son allegedly murdered by their mechanic
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman whose badly mutilated body - and that of her 28-year-old son - were found dumped in the bushes outside a township on the East Rand last week.
It has now emerged that the suspect in the cases is a car mechanic who was known to the murdered woman, Noqayisa Tshwane, after she had entrusted him with her truck for repairs.
She had been introduced to the man by a friend.
Tshwane's family said they feel a step closer to finding closure following the breakthrough.
Police said they arrested the mechanic on Sunday evening in connection with Tshwane's murder and that of her son Jefferson Johnson.
The deceased are both from Vosloorus. They were killed after they allegedly went to fetch Tshwane's truck from the suspect.
Police spokesperson Sgt Raider Ubisi said police got a lead last week. They traced the suspect at the weekend and arrested him at his place in Mayfield Extension 6.
"A case of double murder has been registered after the two bodies were found covered in blood, with multiple stab wounds in their upper bodies. The man will appear in the Daveyton magistrate's court tomorrow [today]."
Tshwane's son Ntlonelo Cewuka said the family was relieved that someone has been arrested.
"We are happy with the arrest. This means we can now know what happened to our mother and brother because we are traumatised and blank on why they were brutally killed.
"But we need to be sure the police have the right person before pointing fingers," he said.
According to Cewuka, the two were supposed to meet up with the mechanic and come back home with the truck but they never returned.
"This mechanic called my mother after some time of giving her the run around with the truck. The truck was taken to him after it had a minor problem ... and he promised to fix it but he later gave excuses for not releasing it. After my mother went to check it, she realised there were some parts missing," said Cewuka.
He said his mother was in the trucking business and was referred to the mechanic by a friend of hers who also has trucks.
"Only my mother knew him personally. We never thought there was any danger. She was a businesswoman and a hustler," he said.
Cewuka said Tshwane was a primary school teacher before venturing into the male-dominated industry.
"She was building an empire and legacy for her children and grandchildren."
Cewuka said Johnson was a responsible and hands-on sibling. He made sure he went everywhere with his mother to oversee things.
"The pain of losing both of them has caused so much damage. As the eldest child, I am trying to be strong for my two other siblings but it's painful. The killers have cut off the stem of our family tree. Mom and Jefferson were our pillars in the family," he said.
He said Jefferson was busy with his code 14 driver's licence to minimise the cost of hiring a driver.
"We want justice for both of them and we need answers so we can try to move on."
