Mother and son allegedly murdered by their mechanic

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman whose badly mutilated body - and that of her 28-year-old son - were found dumped in the bushes outside a township on the East Rand last week.

It has now emerged that the suspect in the cases is a car mechanic who was known to the murdered woman, Noqayisa Tshwane, after she had entrusted him with her truck for repairs.

She had been introduced to the man by a friend.

Tshwane's family said they feel a step closer to finding closure following the breakthrough.

Police said they arrested the mechanic on Sunday evening in connection with Tshwane's murder and that of her son Jefferson Johnson.

The deceased are both from Vosloorus. They were killed after they allegedly went to fetch Tshwane's truck from the suspect.

Police spokesperson Sgt Raider Ubisi said police got a lead last week. They traced the suspect at the weekend and arrested him at his place in Mayfield Extension 6.

"A case of double murder has been registered after the two bodies were found covered in blood, with multiple stab wounds in their upper bodies. The man will appear in the Daveyton magistrate's court tomorrow [today]."

Tshwane's son Ntlonelo Cewuka said the family was relieved that someone has been arrested.

"We are happy with the arrest. This means we can now know what happened to our mother and brother because we are traumatised and blank on why they were brutally killed.

"But we need to be sure the police have the right person before pointing fingers," he said.