Having a baby in mid-40s is not something that I fancy

My dear uncle, Malume Nhlanhla, has never had kids of his own. He says there isn't even a possibility of a love child out there who may someday appear out of nowhere with Utatakho crew and claim him.

He used to joke that he was on the injection. Sometimes when walking out to the nearest booze pit, he would stand at the gate and shout to his mother ".ngisayo preventa!" (claiming that he was on his way to the clinic for family planning). I sometimes envy how he stuck to his guns.

I was on the pill when I got pregnant. I swear at some point I thought that "Naah man, the government did this on purpose." It was almost like the pregnancy just happened to me!

And I had to learn so much in so little time and ready myself for a life-long commitment to a human being who carries my blood and DNA.

I have since warmed up to the whole mothering thing and sometimes even sit and plan twin boys with light-brown eyes and bushy brows. But I am still conflicted, especially with the dreaded 40th birthday a mere two years away.

I have, however, noticed that many people are only settling into starting families much later in life. It is almost like the new mid-life crisis!