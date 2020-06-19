3 women share their lockdown make-up journeys

Siwe Lawrence, creative strategist and photographer

Multifaceted and never short of creative juices to let flow, Siwe is a force in the advertising and photography space. When she’s not laying down the strategic direction for some of the country’s most noteworthy commercials, she is dabbling in bold eyeshadow colours, a power lip and can never say no to a little glam or a lash.

My relationship with make-up: It has changed in two ways. First from a maintenance point of view, it was initially a “love-but-don't-care” relationship. I loved it enough when I needed to make an effort, but didn’t care when I didn’t have to go out or make an effort. Since then, making an effort is actually what gets you to “show up” to your day, so I try applying the bare minimum every day. Second, I think lockdown has given me time to really sit with the concept of make-up and be inspired by looks and others’ experimentation. I’ve always been low-key obsessed with time-lapse make-up videos. My birthday was during lockdown and I got inspiration from my sister’s live tutorial to do an eye look for my birthday, which also inspired the outfit I bought for my birthday.

During lockdown: Applying make-up has become tricky during lockdown because of our masks, especially if you are lazy on that particular day. Why wear make-up that no-one will really see and that the mask will smudge anyway? I definitely apply less make-up, and because I’m at home, I’m more comfortable with being barefaced and letting my skin breathe. On average, I spend about R200 on make-up, mainly for foundation and concealer, and it hasn’t changed much since lockdown. Time wise, I have spent more or less the same time on doing my make-up. It really depends if I’m feeling extra or not, then maybe 10 minutes more.

Go-to everyday make-up look: After a thorough cleansing routine I apply foundation, blush, lip liner and Vaseline lip balm. On days I feel extra or want to shoot content, I’ll play about with eye shadow.

Zoom meeting make-up secret weapon: My video is usually off ... because data. But on the rare occasion that it’s switched on, after grabbing my wig, it’s a lippie and some blush.

Under lockdown, I have been practising ... I am now a strip lash application pro! I used to be so terrible at it.

Make-up products I swear by: The Catrice 3 Blusher Palette in 010 Bronzeclat. It has a bit of shimmer in it so it acts like a bronzer at the same time. It lifts my face before a Microsoft Teams meeting or when I’m really looking to make that effort.